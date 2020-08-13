Microsoft has enabled support for sharing images via QRCode in Edge Canary.

The feature follows up on the ability to share pages via QRCode which was already present and is offered via a menu setting when you right-click on an image.

The feature is only offered when the Enable Sharing page via QR Code is enabled in edge://flags.

Neither feature are available in the Stable version of Edge yet, but page sharing via QRCode can be enabled in Edge Stable via the same flag.

Thanks, Leo for the tip.