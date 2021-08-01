Samsung has opened reservations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a quirky advertising campaign calling the Fold 2 “the worst phone I owned”.

The owner is of course referring to the constant attention his $2000 purchase has brought him, and if you want to join him, you can join Samsung’s reservation list for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now.

Samsung is also including a number of incentives for the early birds. That includes an extra $100 trade-in credit, special offers on accessories and free Samsung Care + worth $155.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be cheaper than the 2020 generation, but with improvements that include S-Pen support, waterproofing, and minor design improvements. It is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,440 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will reportedly also be IPX8 waterproof. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device.

The 3 rear cameras are said to be 12 megapixel each) and it features two selfie cameras, internal (4 megapixel) and external (10 megapixel).

The internal under-screen camera is just barely discerned if you look closely in the right area in the image above.

According to leaker Snoopytech the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost 2009 euro, while the 512GB model will cost 2099 Euro.

The devices are expected to be launched on the 11th of August 2021, with volume production already started.

via PhoneArena