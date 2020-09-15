Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on their Android mobile device from the cloud as part of their membership. Download the Xbox Game Pass mobile app from Play Store or Galaxy Store and enjoy the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience.

Note: Devices that run modified, alternate, or emulated versions of Android OS (including, but not limited to: Chrome OS, Fire OS, OxygenOS, Android TV, Android Auto, or BlueStacks) will not support cloud gaming.

For a list of all 150+ Xbox Cloud Gaming launch titles, check out the list below. If we have a review for the game it will be linked.

All game saves will be uploaded to the cloud for instant access on Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One or PC for Windows Store games.

