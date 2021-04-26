You can now enjoy audio from Spotify directly within Facebook through a new miniplayer

Spotify and Facebook today announced new integration that will allow users to enjoy audio from Spotify directly within Facebook, without switching between apps. Users can enjoy Spotify content within Facebook through the new miniplayer experience.

In select markets, Spotify Premium users can discover and experience songs and episodes with full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android. Spotify Free users can also enjoy the same great experience via shuffle mode, but ads will be there from Spotify.

Here’s how Spotify miniplayer works inside Facebook:

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

Availability info:

The new integration is rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S.

Source: Spotify