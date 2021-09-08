The Pokémon Company has teamed up with Oreo to let you eat some of your favourite Pokémon in cookie format.

The new collaboration brings 16 unique designs to Oreo cookies through unique limited edition packets, allowing you to eat chocolate cookie versions of Pikachu, Mew, Jigglypuff, Dratini, and more.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any Pokémon-themed flavourings to go along with the new cookie design, however, hopefully the thrill of finding all the varying rarities of Pokémon will be enough of an Oreo eating incentive.

Even if you don’t like the taste of Oreos or the thought of eating Pikachu, the trailer is still well worth a watch, as it’s been animated using Oreos as pixels which is a seriously impressive feat.

Remarkably, this collaboration isn’t even the weirdest we’ve seen this year, after all, we shouldn’t forget about the limited edition Xbox Krispy Kreme doughnuts or the Series S suitcase which have also baffled and graced us this year.

The Pokémon x OREO Limited Edition Cookies are available to pre-order now from Oreo.com, with packets of cookies being expected to ship on the 13th of September 2021. These limited edition cookies are also going to be available in stores, however, Oreo hasn’t said where on when that will be just yet.