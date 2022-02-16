Microsoft is finally rolling out many more features for Windows 11, its latest operating system. One highly anticipated feature is Android apps for PC, and it appears that Microsoft is finally rolling it out to the public. US residents can start accessing the Amazon Appstore within the Microsoft Store, where they can download their favorite Android apps on their laptops or PC. However, there are a few hardware requirements you’ll need to achieve before you can access Android apps with Windows 11. For one thing, your device needs to have 8 GB RAM at the very least, along with a supported processor and an SSD.

If you’re eligible to access this new feature, here’s what you need to do:

Launch the Microsoft Store, but make sure the app runs the latest version. To do so, click on Get updates and then Library. Look for the apps and games you want to download and install. Once you’ve found those apps, download them via the Amazon Appstore.

Thanks to this new Amazon Appstore preview, you can check out an extensive list of apps that you can’t find on the Microsoft Store, including Kindle, Audible, and various mobile apps that are in collaboration with Intel.

According to Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay:

Aside from this upcoming preview, Microsoft will also be implementing improvements to Windows 11’s taskbar. With the new and improved taskbar, you can share windows from open apps, easy access to mute/unmute features, weather reports, and more. Media Player and the handy Notepad will also have redesigned versions, making them feel brand-new. Microsoft has been slowly rolling out updates for Windows 11, but it doesn’t mean they’re phasing out support for Windows 10. If you’re using Windows 10, you can still experience the preview on your PC if you’re using a Samsung Galaxy device.