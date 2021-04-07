Spotify has updated their popular music streaming client for voice commands directly from the app.

Rather than calling on Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant to queue up your music, on iOS and Android you can now say “Hey Spotify” and ask it to play a song; skip, pause, or play, pull up a playlist; or play a radio station.

At present, the feature only works when the app itself is open, so it is not as convenient as the native voice control clients, but we assume the client will also be more powerful eventually.

Spotify is also looking at introducing its own hardware, where the voice control feature would presumably be more native.

via the verge