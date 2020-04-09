Despite almost constant baseless rumours declaring that Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games are working on a new Banjo-Kazooie game for Xbox One/Xbox Series X, those rumours are not true.

Taking to Twitter to clarify the situation for fans of all parties, Playtonic revealed that they are not working on a new Banjo-Kazooie title for Microsoft.

“They’re rumours,” Playtonic said. “We aren’t working on a new Banjo game. We’re clarifying this because we don’t like the idea of fans getting their hopes up. Sorry.”

The developer revealed that the reason behind the snap clarification was so they don’t get hopes up for a new Banjo project as they aren’t working on one.

“We love Banjo & Banjo fans though, it’s never fun to come out and say these things, but we’re trying to avoid hopes being pinned on us,” Playtonic said.

Banjo-Kazooie fans haven’t seen a new game in the series since the divisive Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts released way back in 2008. While all the Banjo games are available to play in 4K on Xbox One X, there’s been no news of a new game in the series.