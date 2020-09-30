Microsoft Yammer has received an update on iOS. Taking the app to version 7.80.0, the update adds new reaction emojis — now you can respond with Love, Launch, Celebrate, Thank, and Sad reactions. Apart from that, the update also includes a fixe for a bug that duplicates some notifications in the notifications tab.

Changelog

You now have more ways to react to Yammer conversations. In addition to Like, you can respond with the Love, Laugh, Celebrate, Thank, and Sad reactions, Just long press the Like button to see the new options. This gives you more ways to express your feelings in conversations you care most about while gaining insight about how others feel about your content.

Fixed a bug that duplicated some notifications in the Notifications tab.

