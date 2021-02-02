SEGA’s Yakuza spin-off Judgment is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5 and Google Stadia this April.

Originally released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Judgment’s upcoming next-gen remaster will be the game’s first release on another platform.

The remaster will cost $39.99 and will feature upgraded visuals at 60fps, faster loading and the inclusion of the original game’s downloadable content.

Despite its move to new platforms, the upcoming remaster does miss out on a PC release. In a statement to IGN, SEGA revealed that there currently no plans to release a PC version of the game.

Judgment’s new release follows the recent SEGA trend of branching out their titles from only being available on PlayStation platforms, mostly with the Yakuza series. Starting with Yakuza 0 on PC, SEGA’s porting efforts have evolved to a point where nearly every Yakuza game is available on Xbox.