Clear out your backlog, SEGA’s awesome Yakuza Kiwami is now available to download in Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza Kiwami is an extreme from-the-ground-up remake of the series’ first entry on the PlayStation 2, now available to play on Xbox One consoles. With Yakuza 0 already available on Xbox One – which you should definitely play before Kiwami – SEGA still has another game in the series to bring to Xbox One: Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Yakuza, the first installment in SEGA’s critically acclaimed action series, gets an extreme remake in Yakuza Kiwami. To save his best friend, Kazuma Kiryu takes the fall for a crime he didn’t commit, and ends up with a 10-year prison sentence. After being released, Kiryu finds himself expelled from his yakuza family, and alone in a world he no longer recognizes. Events take a turn for the worse when 10 billion yen vanishes from the vault of the Tojo Clan, Kiryu’s former yakuza family, igniting a war in the red-light district of Kamurocho. Together with a mysterious girl named Haruka, Kiryu must fight to survive and uncover the truth hidden amidst the chaos surrounding them.

For those who aren’t subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, SEGA is charging just $20/£14.99 for the awesome cinematic brawling game. You can get the game here.