Yakuza Kiwami 2 launches in Xbox Game Pass this month

SEGA’s phenomenal Yakuza series is coming back to Xbox consoles with the upcoming launch of Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Launching at the end of this month for Xbox One consoles and the Windows 10 Store, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a full remake of the PlayStation 2 cult classic in the jaw-droppingly gorgeous Dragon Engine.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 will launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass as well so subscribers to Xbox’s monthly game subscription service won’t have to pay anything extra to fight through the streets as Kazuma Kiryu.