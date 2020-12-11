The Yakuza series is almost complete on Xbox consoles as four new titles are coming to the console family in the near future.

Announced through a trailer at The Game Awards, Microsoft revealed that Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered will all be coming to the video game subscription service sometime soon. On top of that, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will also be coming to the service.

The Remastered Trilogy will be available on January 28th, 2021 while the sixth game will come slightly later on March 25th, 2021.

We’re excited to announce that the entire mainline Kiryu Yakuza saga will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10, and Steam! ? The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 also available separately) – Jan 28, 2021 ? Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Mar 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Xg1ORNE6xv — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 11, 2020

Here’s descriptions for all four of the upcoming games:

Yakuza 3

In a quest to abandon their bloody past, Kazuma Kiryu and adoptive daughter Haruka Sawamura leave the unforgiving streets of Kamurocho for the island of Okinawa to run the Morning Glory Orphanage. Despite his efforts, trouble shadows Kiryu and the Morning Glory Orphanage is soon entangled in a deadly power struggle. Can Kiryu rescue the orphanage and escape his past for good?

Yakuza 4

A murder in Tojo Clan territory soon sets off an investigation by a small Tojo branch consisting of Kazuma Kiryu, Masayoshi Tanimura, Shun Akiyama, and Taiga Saejima. Follow the four playable protagonists as they unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor and a mysterious woman at the center of it all. With underground forces readily willing to kill to protect their secrets, the search seems to lead to more questions than answers.

Yakuza 5 (The best one)

Kazuma Kiryu’s newfound calm as an unassuming cab driver comes to a sudden end as the standing peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Forced to reckon with his past once more, the Dragon of Dojima returns to the criminal underworld to protect those he holds dear. Their lives interwoven, follow Kiryu and his allies in their quest to navigate the corrupt underbelly and prevent an all-out turf war. Five playable protagonists across five major cities.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

How far will you go for family? Three years after the events of Yakuza 5, Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life with the dream of living a quiet life. Upon his arrival, he discovers Haruka has been involved in an accident and has slipped into a coma, leaving her young son, Haruto, without care. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place Haruka was spotted, Onomichi, Hiroshima. There, a new and merciless world of Yakuza awaits the unlikely pair. Who is Haruto’s father and why are the Tojo Clan and Yomei Alliance both after him? With some unlikely friends, Kiryu will have to navigate through the criminal underworld he left behind and fight for the answers to keep the family he loves safe.