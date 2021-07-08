XScreen the integrated folding screen that turns your Xbox Series S into a more portable “laptop like gaming experience” has been crowdfunded in just 20 minutes.

Available at an early Kickstarter price of just AU$ 259, the xScreen offers an 11.6 inch 1080p 60hz IPS screen that attaches right onto the back of your Xbox Series S console to make it more portable than ever.

While more than adequate for a quick bout of on-the-go gaming, at 1080p and 60 Hz, the xScreen’s display can’t match all of the Xbox Series S’s capabilities, as some select titles are able to support 4k resolutions and or reach 120 fps.

The xScreen isn’t a complete laptop transformation, however, as while the screen does have integrated power, you’ll still need a plug socket to power the console itself. While dramatically more portable than lugging a dedicated monitor around, it’s not a perfect all-in-one solution for on-the-go gaming.

There are still 28 days left on the Kickstarter campaign, but if you want to support the xScreen and secure yourself a guaranteed unit then you’ll have to act fast, as the early bird Kickstarter special slots are filling up fast, with limited slots remaining to get 20% off the proposed future retail price.

If you want to get your hands on one, the xScreen is estimated to deliver in January 2022 according to their intricate product roadmap. With tooling and beta testing expected to happen around August and October 2021, hopefully, nothing will crop up that might cause it to be delayed.