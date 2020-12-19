The XIII remake which launched last month received crushing criticism from critics and fans alike, marking it as one of the worst Xbox game of 2020.

Metacritic’s “Worst Videogames of 2020” list put the XIII remake in second place, bested in disappointment only by Tiny Racer – a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Fans criticised XIII remake for removing beloved features of the original game; which in turn made the new release much less enjoyable.

“…this buggy Microids release made numerous (often drastic) changes to the original’s gameplay and look, and fans weren’t happy…” – Metacritic

Microids and PlayMagic issued an official statement with apologies to fans for not meeting their expectations:

“First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game’s technical issues. In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players’ frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game’s production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected.”

PlayMagic assures fans that the game will be monitored and updated to resolve issues and deliver optimum quality gaming experience. The statement also issues a link to their information page on XIII remake updates.

“We want to assure you that PlayMagic is working hard to solve all the game’s issues. With live monitoring and multiple patches in the upcoming days and weeks, we hope to reach the quality level we all expect for the optimum gaming experience. The first update will be pushed shortly to fix the most urgent issues regarding the controls, frame rate, collisions, rendering and sound.

The XII remake was a crushing disappointment for fans of the cult classic.