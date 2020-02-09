Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in China on February 13. The Chinese tech giant also promised to bring both the smartphones to the global market and for that, the company will announce Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro for global markets at MWC on February 23. But before Xiaomi showcases its new smartphones to the world, the Mi 10 Pro has made its way to the GeekBench, giving us a glimpse of the power it possesses.

Mi 10 Pro’s GeekBench results are impressive, to say the least. The smartphone managed a single-core score of 904, and a multi-core score of 3290 on Geekbench 5.1. For the sake of comparison, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G posted a single-core score of 561 and a multi-core score of 2358. And that means according to GeekBench, Mi 10 Pro clearly has an edge over upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20.

It’s also worth noting that higher Geekbench scores aren’t a great indicator to judge the real strength of a smartphone. Many a time smartphones with higher Geekbench scores fail to perform better than the ones with lower Geekbench scores. And this can happen to the Mi 10 Pro as well.

The Mi 10 Pro that appeared on the Geekbench site has 8GB of RAM, but according to rumors, the smartphone will also be available in 16GB RAM variant, meaning it’ll be able to handle more apps and the data in the background.

Mi 10 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Rumor also has it that it will come with two punch-hole cameras at the front of the display.

The smartphone is likely to have a quad-camera setup at the back — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information on the resolution of the selfie camera.

And powering the smartphone will a big 5,250mAh battery. The battery is said to go from 0 to 100 percent in about 35 minutes, thanks to the 65W charger.

via GizmoChina