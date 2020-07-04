Chinese OEM Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on a 120W fast charger for some time now, and today we have proof that the device is actually real.

The 120w charger has been spotted passing through China’s 3C certification, saying it can charge at 20Vdc and 6A.

As a reminder, the iPhone 11 can only manage 18w while the Samsung Galaxy s20 can do 25w.

In theory, 120W could charge up a 4000 Ah battery in less than 15 minutes, but in general, charging slows down a lot as the battery nears capacity, to prevent long term degradation.

It is not yet known which handset will support the new phone charger, but we assume it will be one of Xiaomi Mi Mix handsets. Hopefully, the device will come with a charging dock with active cooling, and possibly a fire-proof lid.

via MySmartPrice