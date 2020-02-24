We earlier reported that Xiaomi is all set to launch a successor to Black Shark 3, which is a successor to Black Shark 2, in late March. But now, it seems we’ll see Xiaomi launching the Black Shark 3 in early March. According to the event poster of Black Shark 3, Xiaomi will be launching the Black Shark 3 on March 3.

The Black Shark 3 gaming phone is said to pack a whopping 16GB RAM and support for 5G networks. The smartphone is also rumored to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and an efficient cooling system.

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone will feature a QHD display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi will also let you choose between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, so if you’re a big fan of long battery life, you’ll have the option to switch to 60Hz or 90Hz. You’ll also be able to choose between FHD and QHD. The smartphone is also rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Fast-Charging.

Of course, we’ll know a lot more about the Black Shark 3 gaming phone on March 3.