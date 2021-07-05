Xiaomi could soon launch a new Mi laptop in India later this month

Xiaomi is not just a smartphone brand in India as it’s managed to diversify its product portfolio in the last couple of years. Beyond smartphones and TVs, the company is also a popular name in the PC space in the country. Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are some of the popular ones that are currently available in the market, but the Chinese brand wants to make more laptops.

According to famous Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi laptop in India later this month. A new Redmi-branded laptop is also slated for a release this month, per the tipster. Another Indian tipster Yogesh has corroborated what Agarwal claimed saying that late July or early August is when Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi laptop. However, both the tipsters haven’t given us any details about the specs of the upcoming Mi laptop.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed what the tipsters are claiming. But both the tipsters have an excellent track record at being accurate on most of the leaks. So, we would like to take it for granted that a new Mi laptop is coming later this month.

As for what the Chinese brand is going to launch, there are speculations that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Laptop Pro, which is already available in the Chinese market. The company could also launch Mi Notebook Pro X, a gaming laptop that the company launched last week in China. Either way, we cannot jump to the conclusion just yet because the Chinse brand is yet to confirm the rumor.

