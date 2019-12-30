Xiaomi is going to kickstart 2020 with the much-awaited Redmi K30 5G smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer announced the regular 4G version of the Redmi K30 a few days ago and is now planning a 5G Redmi K30, which is now confirmed to be released on January 7. Those who want to buy the 5G variant of the K30 will be able to place pre-orders on the release date that is January 7.

The 5G variant of K30 is expected to be very similar to the non-5G variant in terms of specifications. Except for the 5G support, you won’t see anything new in the K30 5G.It also means that you’ll get Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64 MP with IMX686 sensor, 6.67” LCD panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, two front-facing cameras – one 20 MP and a 2 MP inside the smartphone.

Redmi K30 5G will pack an impressive 4,500mAh battery, but what is even more interesting is the K30 will be able to make the battery go from 0 percent to 100 percent in an hour, thanks to the 30W fast charging technology. It’ll run MIUI 11 out of the box.

via GSMArena