Xiaomi announces MIX 4 flagship smartphone with 20MP under display front camera

Xiaomi today introduced MIX 4, its flagship smartphone with several industry-first features.

The main highlight of MIX 4 is its display. Unlike most of the full screen displays in the smartphone market, MIX 4 features a CUP full-screen display with the front camera hidden in the screen. The 20MP under display front camera offers 1.6?m 4-in-1 Super Pixel for great selfies and video calls. Also, MIX 4 features an AMOLED 3D curved display with HDR10+, 10-bit TrueColor, offering a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and Dolby Vision.

Thanks to the lightened fine ceramic unibody, MIX 4 weight is reduced by 30%. MIX 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor for impressive performance. Also, it features 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Rear camera setup:

8MP 50x periscope camera with OIS

108MP main camera with OIS

A free-form 13MP 120 FOV ultra-wide angle camera

MIX 4 will be available in three colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White and Ceramic Grey.

Pricing:

8GB+128GB – ¥4999 (approx. $771)

8GB+256GB – ¥5299 (approx. $817)

Source: Xiaomi