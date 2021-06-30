Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro X 15 with OLED display and 11th gen Intel processors

by Pradeep

 

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X

Chinese OEM Xiaomi today announced its latest flagship laptop, the Mi Notebook Pro X 15. The main highlight of Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is its 15-inch 3.5K E4 OLED with 600-nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color support and the Corning Gorilla glass protection. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 also features a premium build quality made of CNC aluminum, 17.5mm thickness, and about 1.9kg weight.

Other highlights of Mi Notebook Pro X 15:

  • Up to 11 generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor
  • Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
  • Up to 32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz High Frequency Dual Channel RAM and up to 1TB PCIe storage
  • Harmon-powered four speaker unit for great sound
  • 80Whr battery delivering 11.5 hours of video playback.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is now available starting at $1249 in China.

Source: Xiaomi

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments