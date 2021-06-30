Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro X 15 with OLED display and 11th gen Intel processors

Chinese OEM Xiaomi today announced its latest flagship laptop, the Mi Notebook Pro X 15. The main highlight of Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is its 15-inch 3.5K E4 OLED with 600-nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color support and the Corning Gorilla glass protection. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 also features a premium build quality made of CNC aluminum, 17.5mm thickness, and about 1.9kg weight.

Other highlights of Mi Notebook Pro X 15:

Up to 11 generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

Up to 32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz High Frequency Dual Channel RAM and up to 1TB PCIe storage

Harmon-powered four speaker unit for great sound

80Whr battery delivering 11.5 hours of video playback.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is now available starting at $1249 in China.

Source: Xiaomi