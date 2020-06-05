Specs of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 leaked online

After the huge success of Redmi smartphones in India, Xiaomi is entering the laptop market in India next week. Xiaomi will officially reveal the Mi Notebook 14 at an online launch event on June 11th. Today, specs of this upcoming Mi Notebook 14 got leaked online. Find the details below.

There will be four different Mi Notebook 14 SKUs. The Mi Notebook 14 will be powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor. However, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will have a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. When it comes to the GPU, the Horizon Edition laptop will feature NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics while the regular edition laptops will be offered with an Intel integrated graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

The Mi Notebook 14 will come with a 14-inch FHD display for a decent viewing experience. The Horizon Edition model will feature an edge to edge 14-inch FHD display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Except for the entry-level model which comes with a 256GB SSD, the other three models will feature a 512GB SSD.

The main disadvantage of these laptops seems to be RAM capacity. Even the top-end Horizon Edition will feature only 8GB RAM! Xiaomi claims that Mi Notebook 14 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 is expected to be starting at 50,000 INR ($660 USD).

Source: 247techie