Xiaomi launches Mi MIX FOLD, its first foldable smartphone with Liquid Lens camera and more

Xiaomi today announced Mi MIX FOLD, its first foldable smartphone with a large 8.01-inch WQHD+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch external display. It also comes with a quad-speaker setup, a 5,020mAh battery, and 67W turbo charging support. Mi MIX FOLD also comes with a triple camera setup that is powered by the new Surge C1 processor.
Mi MIX FOLD camera highlights:
- Mi MIX FOLD is also the world’s first smartphone with Liquid Lens technology. The radius of curvature of the spherical surface can be accurately changed thanks to a high-precision motor based on Xiaomi’s self-developed technology, which allows for 3X optical zoom, up to 30X telephoto, and a minimum focus distance of 3cm.
- One lens virtually covers functions of two lenses. You can shoot micro-details up close, and gaze at magnificent rivers and mountains from a distance.
- The Liquid Lens also offers high light transmittance, ultra-low dispersion and excellent resistance to extreme environments. It can maintain the fluid form in an environment from a low of -40°C to a high of 60°C, ensuring stable, long-lasting, and high-quality optics.
- In addition, Mi MIX FOLD is also equipped with a 108MP pixel main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera with an impressive 123° field of view. The 108MP pixel main camera is equipped with a 7P lens, which can directly output 108MP pixel high-definition photos. The 123° ultra-wide angle camera supports smart switching, allowing an astounding field-of-view when shooting buildings and scenery.
Pricing and Availability:
- Mi MIX FOLD will be available from April 16 in China.
- Mi MIX FOLD will cost RMB 9,999 ($1500 USD) for 12GB+256GB, RMB 10,999 for 12GB+512GB and RMB 12,999 for the 16GB+512GB version.
Source: Mix
Comments