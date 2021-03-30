Xiaomi announces Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch and 15-inch models with latest Intel Core processors

At its media event today, Xiaomi launched two new premium laptops, the Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch and the Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch. Both the laptops are powered by 11th gen Intel core processor for improved performance and WiFi 6 support. Read about other features of these laptops below.
Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch:
- CNC unibody made of aircraft grade aluminum
- 2.5K 120Hz 16:10 display
- 15.6mm thickness and 1.5kg weight
- 100W fast charging, 56 Whr battery
- Fingerprint reader
- HD optical camera
- Multifunctional adapter included
- Starts at 5299 RMB (800 USD)
Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch:
- Flagship display: E4 OLED + 3.5K, 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla glass protection
- 100W fast charging, 66 Whr battery
- 15.9mm thickness
- CNC unibody made of aircraft grade aluminum
- Fingerprint reader
- HD optical camera
- Multifunctional adapter included
- Starts at 6499 RMB (988 USD)
Source: Xiaomi
