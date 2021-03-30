Xiaomi announces Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch and 15-inch models with latest Intel Core processors

by Pradeep

 

xiaomi mi Mi Laptop Pro

At its media event today, Xiaomi launched two new premium laptops, the Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch and the Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch. Both the laptops are powered by 11th gen Intel core processor for improved performance and WiFi 6 support. Read about other features of these laptops below.

Mi Laptop Pro 14-inch:

  • CNC unibody made of aircraft grade aluminum
  • 2.5K 120Hz 16:10 display
  • 15.6mm thickness and 1.5kg weight
  • 100W fast charging, 56 Whr battery
  • Fingerprint reader
  • HD optical camera
  • Multifunctional adapter included
  • Starts at 5299 RMB (800 USD)

Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch:

  • Flagship display: E4 OLED + 3.5K, 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla glass protection
  • 100W fast charging, 66 Whr battery
  • 15.9mm thickness
  • CNC unibody made of aircraft grade aluminum
  • Fingerprint reader
  • HD optical camera
  • Multifunctional adapter included
  • Starts at 6499 RMB (988 USD)

Source: Xiaomi

