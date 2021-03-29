Xiaomi launches Mi 11i flagship smartphone with an affordable price tag

Along with the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone, Xiaomi today released the new Mi 11i smartphone. The Mi 11i is a flagship smartphone with an attractive price tag. Mi 11i will be available in two storage variants: 8+128GB and 8+256GB, priced at EUR 649 and EUR 699 respectively.

The Mi 11i is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an E4 AMOLED display from Samsung with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and dual speakers, a 4,520mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back.

Mi 11i is equipped with pro-level photography capabilities powered by a 108MP HD triple rear camera array. This array is composed of a 108MP HD main camera, an 119° ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50mm equivalent focal length telemacro camera.

Mi 11i adopts a triple microphone setup, enabling Audio Zoom. Capture clear audio of far-away scenes while simply zooming in on a subject with the camera.

At just 7.8mm in width, Mi 11i feels super lightweight and comfortable in the hand, achieving a sleek and stylish design without compromising on battery life

Mi 11i Quick Specs:

Display 6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate; 360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits max brightness

Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1

JNCD?0.36, ?E?0.35 Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888

Qualcomm®? Kryo™ 680, up to 2.84GHz with Arm Cortex-X1 technology

Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU

5nm power-efficient manufacturing process;X60 5G integrated modem Storage LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 Variants 8+128GB, 8+256GB Heat dissipation Liquid-cooling 3D heat dissipation Rear camera 108MP main camera

1/1.52? sensor size,0.7?m, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1?m pixel

f/1.75, 7P lens,

8MP ultra-wide camera

FOV 119º, f/2.2

5MP telemacro camera

f/2.4, AF (3cm-7cm) Front camera 20MP Audio Dolby Atmos / Dual speakers Connectivity Dual SIM, dual 5G standby4

Wi-Fi 6

Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster

USB Type-C Security Side fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Battery 4,520mAh (typ) Charging 33W fast charging

52 min to 100%2

33W in-box charger Motor X-axis linear motor System MIUI 12, MIUI 12.5 (OTA) Color Celestial Silver, Frosty White, and Cosmic Black Dimensions 196g & 7.8mm

Source: Xiaomi