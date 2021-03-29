Xiaomi launches Mi 11i flagship smartphone with an affordable price tag

Along with the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone, Xiaomi today released the new Mi 11i smartphone. The Mi 11i is a flagship smartphone with an attractive price tag. Mi 11i will be available in two storage variants: 8+128GB and 8+256GB, priced at EUR 649 and EUR 699 respectively.
The Mi 11i is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an E4 AMOLED display from Samsung with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and dual speakers, a 4,520mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back.
- Mi 11i is equipped with pro-level photography capabilities powered by a 108MP HD triple rear camera array. This array is composed of a 108MP HD main camera, an 119° ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50mm equivalent focal length telemacro camera.
- Mi 11i adopts a triple microphone setup, enabling Audio Zoom. Capture clear audio of far-away scenes while simply zooming in on a subject with the camera.
- At just 7.8mm in width, Mi 11i feels super lightweight and comfortable in the hand, achieving a sleek and stylish design without compromising on battery life
Mi 11i Quick Specs:
|Display
|6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED
2400 x 1080 resolution
120Hz refresh rate; 360Hz touch sampling rate
1300nits max brightness
Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1
JNCD?0.36, ?E?0.35
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888
Qualcomm®? Kryo™ 680, up to 2.84GHz with Arm Cortex-X1 technology
Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU
5nm power-efficient manufacturing process;X60 5G integrated modem
|Storage
|LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1
|Variants
|8+128GB, 8+256GB
|Heat dissipation
|Liquid-cooling 3D heat dissipation
|Rear camera
|108MP main camera
1/1.52? sensor size,0.7?m, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1?m pixel
f/1.75, 7P lens,
8MP ultra-wide camera
FOV 119º, f/2.2
5MP telemacro camera
f/2.4, AF (3cm-7cm)
|Front camera
|20MP
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos / Dual speakers
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM, dual 5G standby4
Wi-Fi 6
Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster
USB Type-C
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Battery
|4,520mAh (typ)
|Charging
|33W fast charging
52 min to 100%2
33W in-box charger
|Motor
|X-axis linear motor
|System
|MIUI 12, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)
|Color
|Celestial Silver, Frosty White, and Cosmic Black
|Dimensions
|196g & 7.8mm
Source: Xiaomi
