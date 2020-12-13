Xiaomi is expected to be the first smartphone OEM to release a device powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Now Xiaomi has teased the announcement of a new handset in only 3 days, on the 16th December 2020.

The flagship handset, likely the Xiaomi M1 ii, is expected to have a screen curved on all 4 sides with a 120 or 144 Hz display, be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 processor with Android 11 and the MIUI 12 interface, support 5G and be primarily released in Asia.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s second-largest smartphone OEM, ahead of Apple and only behind Samsung.

via HTNovo