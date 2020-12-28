Xiaomi announces Mi 11 flagship smartphone with a second gen 108MP camera

Xiaomi today announced Mi 11, a flagship smartphone with an affordable price tag. The Mi 11 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which delivers 10-25% better performance when compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 865 processor. One of the main highlights of Mi 11 is its display. It comes with a 6.81-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1500nit brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus, and 8192-level automatic brightness.

The Mi 11 will feature a triple camera setup (108MP primary+13MP Ultrawide+5MP macro) on the back. For a great audio experience, this device comes with dual Harman Kardon speakers. Despite packing a 4600mah battery, the Mi 11 is just 9mm thick. This device will be available in three colors: White, Black and, Violet. Find the pricing details below.

Mi 11 8GB RAM + 128 GB – 3999 CNY ($611)

Mi 11 8GB RAM + 256 GB – 4299 CNY ($657)

Mi 11 12GB RAM + 256 GB – 4699 CNY ($718)

Source: Xiaomi