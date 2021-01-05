Xiaomi announces Mi 10i 5G smartphone with a 108MP camera and 120Hz display for just $286 USD

Xiaomi today announced a new mid-range smartphone in India. The new Mi 10i starts at just 20,999 INR ($286 USD), but it comes with several segment first features. The main highlight of this device is its 108MP primary camera. Apart from the primary camera, you have 8MP Ultrawide camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Snapdragon 750G comes with a highly improved CPU, GPU, and AI Performance compared to the previous generation. The Intelligent AdaptiveSync 120Hz display comes with 6 different refresh rates.

The 33W fast charging will allow you to charge from 0-100% of 4820mAh battery in 58 minutes.

Source: Xiaomi