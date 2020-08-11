Xiaomi’s new Mi 10 Ultra is a specs beast, comes with an unprecedented 120x zoom camera

Xiaomi today announced its new flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Ultra. It packs several class-leading features including 120x AI super zoom, 120Hz refresh rate with 10-bit color depth, triple fast charging structure including 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging and more. Learn more about this flagship smartphone below.
Mi 10 Ultra Camera features:
- Mi 10 Ultra is fitted with an unprecedented 120x AI super zoom camera. The Sony IMX586 image sensor, guarantees outstanding video and photo shooting capabilities, supporting 8K videos and capable of taking beautiful night shots that highlight details without overexposure even in low lighting thanks to 1.6?m four-in-one Super Pixel.
- The periscope camera’s optical image stabilization (OIS) effectively reduces image blurring, allowing users to take stunning extra clear photos. This camera also supports a viewfinder mode – when the zoom exceeds 15x, a small preview window is added to the screen to enhance the experience of using the ultra-zoom camera.
- Mi 10 Ultra is equipped with a custom-manufactured 48MP ultra-large pixel main camera that adopts 1/1.32-inch sensor and features a pixel size up to 1.2?m, which with four-in-one pixel binning can be enhanced to reach 2.4?m.
- The custom-made main camera debuts Dual Native ISO Fusion dynamic technology, while also coming with chip-level HDR, and HDR10 video capture, enhancing the dynamic range and color gamut of videos while reducing HDR ghosting.
- Mi 10 Ultra also sports a flagship 128° ultra-wide angle lens and a classic portrait lens that are perfect for landscape, architecture, group, and portrait photography. The ultra-wide angle lens boasts a 20MP sensor and 12mm equivalent focal length, while the portrait lens carries a 12MP sensor and supports 2x optical zoom with a 50mm focal length.
Other highlights:
- Mi 10 Ultra’s 6.67” curved OLED display reaches 800nits of brightness with 1120nit peak value. With a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and native 10bit color depth support, it can show 1.07 billion vivid colors providing for dazzling image quality. At the same time, its 120Hz display refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate create an ultra smooth user experience.
- Mi 10 Ultra runs on a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5, and UFS 3.1. The device’s vapor chamber cooling system allows it to maintain stable performance even after long use.
- The device comes in three colors, Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver and Transparent Edition that is decorated with an outline of the device’s interior components.
- Mi 10 Ultra sets an industry first by introducing the latest generation of Mi Turbo Charge supporting 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Tech Specs of Mi 10 Ultra:
|Mi 10 Ultra
|Display
|6.67? OLED TrueColor curved display19.5:9 aspect ratio, FHD+,
120 Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ)
800nit (HBM) / 1120nit (typ)
Gamut: 100% DCI-P3, Color accuracy: ?E <1.0, JNCD: <0.63
10-bit color depth
TÜV Low-Blue Light Rheinland and HDR10+ certifications
|Color
|Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, Transparent Edition
|Dimensions
|162.38 x 75.04 x 9.45mm, 221.8g
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865KyroTM 585 CPU, Octa-core CPU, up to 2.84 GHz
AdrenoTM 650 GPU
|Storage
|LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1Variants:
8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB
|Cooling System
|LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber + 6-stack graphite layer +graphene
|Rear Camera
|48MP ultra-clear primary camera1/1.32” super sensor, 2.4?m 4-in-1 Super Pixels
Supports OIS, f/1.85, 8P lens
120x digital zoom telephoto lens
20MP ultra-wide angle 128° camera
12MP portrait lens
Up to 8K 24fps video recording
AI 2.0, Night mode 2.0, ShootSteady video, Vlog mode,
960fps macro slow-motion video
|Front Camera
|20MP 1.8mm in-display selfie cameraHDR, AI portrait selfies, AI scene detection, portrait video
720p 120fps slow motion video
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, 5G MultiLinkMulti-functional NFC and IR blaster
USB Type-C
|Battery & Charging
|4,500mAh (typ) battery2120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
10W reverse wireless charging
TÜV Rheinland 3.0 certification for fast charging
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakersHi-Res Audio certification
AI noise reduction
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint sensorFace Unlock
Mi 10 Ultra will be on sale in China from August 16 starting at RMB 5,299 (760 USD).
Source: Mi