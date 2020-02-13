The Chinese tech giant had promised to launch Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on February 13. True to its word, the company has launched its much-awaited Mi 10 series today in China. The new Mi 10 series was supposed to see a global launch at the MWC, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the world’s mobile event has been canceled.

While Xiaomi is yet to decide on a global launch event outside of MWC, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are equipped with pretty decent hardware. Both the smartphones are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP camera, 90Hz display, and fast charging, curved displays, curved glass back panels, USB charging port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.7-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and have two options for RAM — 8GB and 12GB LDDR5.

Talking about the camera, the primary sensor in the Mi 10 Pro is the 108MP shooter, which is accompanied by a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP short telephoto lens, and an 8MP long telephoto lens. Mi 10, on the other hand, packs 108MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is powered by a 4,780mAh battery and has 30W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless fast charging support. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, packs a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery and has 30W charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Now coming to the price, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 3,999 Chinese yuan (~$573), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost 4,299 Chinese yuan (~$616) and 4,699 Chinese yuan (~$673) respectively.

The most affordable Mi 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 4,999 Chinese yuan (~$716). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at 5,499 Chinese yuan (~$787). And the most expensive one that is the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost 5,999 Chinese yuan (~$859).

If you’re based in China, you can preorder these smartphones right now. The shipping for Mi 10 will start from February 14, while Xiaomi will start to ship Mi 10 Pro from February 18.

via AndroidAuthority