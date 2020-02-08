In the month of February, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will launch two new smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The duo will first be launched in China on February 13 — just two days after Samsung’s Galaxy S20 release. Due to the Coronoirus outbreak, the event in China will be online-only. But it’s not all bad news as Xiaomi also has plans to announce Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro globally.

What is even more exciting for Mi fans is that both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched globally this month. To be more specific, Xiaomi will launch Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro at the MWC 2020 event on February 23. So those who are attending the event will actually be able to give you an initial impression about both the smartphones.

HMD is also expected to launch as many as five new Nokia smartphones and a smartwatch, which will be powered by Google’s Wear OS.

MWC is the world’s largest mobile exhibition for the mobile industry and it usually takes place in the month of February and this year there won’t be an exception. However, this year, the event is expected to miss some major tech companies due to the Coronavirus outbreak. LG, Erricson, ZTE are some of the prominent names that have canceled their launch event citing the Coronavirus outbreak.

Coming back to Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro will pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 Pro will make use of 12GB of RAM and there will be three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Talking about the camera, the Mi 10 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor.

Talking about Mi 10, the smartphone is going to have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, and accompanying them will be a 20MP and a 16MP sensor. For selfies, you’ll have a 32MP shooter at the front. It’ll be available in three color options — blue, red, green, and pink.