Xiaomi launches its first laptops in India

Xiaomi has finally launched its first laptops in India. The company has been dominating the Indian smartphone market for a while and now is gunning for the laptop market.

Xiaomi has launched two laptops in India- Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. Both the laptops are powered by Intel’s 10th gen mobile CPUs and come with 8 GB of RAM, optional NVME SSDs and MX GPUs.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 specs

Mi NoteBook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display and has a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 10th generation lineup and come with Intel UHD graphics for the low tier models while the top model has a dedicated Nvidia MX250 GPU. There’s also an option to choose between 256 GB and 512 GB of storage. The Mi NoteBook 14 also has 8 GB of RAM and Xiaomi plans to bundle a Mi Webcam along with the laptop since there’s no webcam built into the laptop.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor and has 8 GB of RAM. The laptop will come with Nvidia MX350 GPU and will have 512 GB of NVME SSD.

The Mi NoteBook 14 will cost Rs. 41,999 (~$530) for the base model with 256 GB and the Nvidia MX 250 variant will cost Rs 47,999 (~$630). Meanwhile, the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will start at Rs 54,999 (~$720) for the i5 variant and Rs 59,999 (~$790) for the i7 variant. Both the laptops will be available on Xiaomi’s website starting June 17.