Microsoft’s Your Phone app is a useful tool that lets you connect your Android smartphone to your Windows 10 PC via Bluetooth and, in turn, what you get is the ability to make phone calls, send text messages, run your phone apps on your Windows 10 PC. As of now, all of this is possible only if you have an Android phone(more features if you own a supported Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet) and Windows 10 PC. But that’s soon going to change as the Chinese tech giant seems to be working on a Your Phone alternative.

According to a telegram channel called miuiknoun, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra could come with an app called Xiaomi Device Control on the latest MIUI 12 beta(via XDA-Developers). The Device Control app does pretty much the same thing as the Your Phone app. It’ll let you transfer your files, broadcast your phone screen content to your PC through Wi-Fi.

The Device Control will be a great alternative to Microsoft’s Your Phone app as the former allows to open different phone apps on your PCs simultaneously, something that only supported Galaxy Phones and tablets can do. From what we’ve seen in the leaked screenshot, it seems that the Device Control works on Mi 10 Ultra and Mi Notebook Pr 15 2020. Though, it’s not clear whether the feature is limited to the Mi Notebooks.

The stable version of MIUI 12 is expected to arrive in the month of October, meaning we’ll be able to know all the features and probably a visual representation of how the app works in next month.