According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the company’s upcoming gaming phone the Black Shark 3 will be unveiled on March 3. And as is the case with all the soon-to-be-released smartphones, we already know quite a lot about Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming phone, thanks to previous leaks. And now courtesy of CEO Lei Jun, we know a few more pieces of key information about the Black Shark 3, a successor to last year’s Black Shark 2.

As per the CEO, there will be two different variants of the Black Shark 3 — Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3 Vanilla, with the former and latter packing a 5,000mAh and 4,720mAh battery respectively. Both the variants will be nearly 60 percent charged in the course of 15 minutes, thanks to the 65W fast-charging technology.

The most interesting thing about the smartphone, however, appears to be charging port. The Black Shark 3 will feature a magnetic charging port that will allow you to attach a special type of connector to the back of the gaming smartphone(via GSMArena). Apart from that, you also get the regular USB Type-C charging port.

According to previous rumors, the Black Shark 3 gaming phone is said to pack a whopping 16GB RAM and support for 5G networks. The smartphone is also rumored to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and an efficient cooling system.

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone will feature a QHD display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi will also let you choose between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, so if you’re a big fan of long battery life, you’ll have the option to switch to 60Hz or 90Hz. You’ll also be able to choose between FHD and QHD.