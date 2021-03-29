Xiaomi announces Mi 11 Ultra smartphone with 120X zoom camera, one-of-a-kind rear display and more

Today, Xiaomi announced the new Mi 11 Ultra, a flagship smartphone with 120X zoom camera, one-of-a-kind rear display and more. The main highlight of Mi 11 Ultra is its rear triple camera setup.

Mi 11 Ultra camera setup:

This primary GN2 sensor is 50MP 1/1.12-inch.

The ultra-wide camera sensor is 48MP.

The telephoto lens is 48MP capable of 120x.

4-axis OIS.

64 point laser focus.

Flicker sensor

1920 fps slow motion.

Another highlight of the Mi 11 Ultra is its rear display. You can use the rear AMOLED display to preview your selfies, which means you can now shoot easily with the full power of the rear camera.

Source: Xiaomi