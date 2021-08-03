Xiaomi announces affordable RedmiBook Windows laptops in India

Xiaomi RedmiBook laptops

Xiaomi India today announced its first RedmiBook laptops in India. Xiaomi announced two models: RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition. You can find information about the new laptops below.

RedmiBook Pro:

  • Perfectly balanced metallic Charcoal Grey finish
  • 15.6 inches anti-glare Full HD Display
  • 720p HD webcam
  • Scissor mechanism 1.5 mm deep key travel Keyboard
  • Multi touch and Gesture support Trackpad
  • A wide range of Ports
  • Weight – 1.8 kg
  • Battery life – 46 WHr with 65W Adapter, Up to 10 hours battery
  • Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake i5-11300H, 4.4 GHz Processor
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB NVMe SSD
  • 2 X 2W Stereo speakers
  • Support for DTS audio processing app
  • Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
  • Mi Smart Share
  • Price: 49, 999 INR

RedmiBook e-Learning edition:

  • 11th Gen Intel Core-i3 processor
  • 15.6inch Full HD display
  • 8GB RAM at 3200MHz
  • Up to 512GB SSD storage
  • 10 hours of battery life
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
  • Pre-installed with Mi Smart share
  • Free upgrade to Windows 11
  • Price: 41,999 INR

Source: Xiaomi

