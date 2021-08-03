Xiaomi announces affordable RedmiBook Windows laptops in India

Xiaomi India today announced its first RedmiBook laptops in India. Xiaomi announced two models: RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition. You can find information about the new laptops below.
RedmiBook Pro:
- Perfectly balanced metallic Charcoal Grey finish
- 15.6 inches anti-glare Full HD Display
- 720p HD webcam
- Scissor mechanism 1.5 mm deep key travel Keyboard
- Multi touch and Gesture support Trackpad
- A wide range of Ports
- Weight – 1.8 kg
- Battery life – 46 WHr with 65W Adapter, Up to 10 hours battery
- Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake i5-11300H, 4.4 GHz Processor
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 512GB NVMe SSD
- 2 X 2W Stereo speakers
- Support for DTS audio processing app
- Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
- Mi Smart Share
- Price: 49, 999 INR
RedmiBook e-Learning edition:
- 11th Gen Intel Core-i3 processor
- 15.6inch Full HD display
- 8GB RAM at 3200MHz
- Up to 512GB SSD storage
- 10 hours of battery life
- Windows 10 Home
- Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
- Pre-installed with Mi Smart share
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- Price: 41,999 INR
Source: Xiaomi
