ZTE Axon A20 5G is the world’s first smartphone to have an under-display camera technology and while we’re yet to see how reliable the technology is, tech experts are of the view that, since companies are now capable of mass-producing the under-display camera technology, it will soon go mainstream, meaning that we’ll see more and more smartphones that have the selfie camera sitting under the display in the coming years. However, it seems that Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is in no mood to give up on the pop-camera design that quickly.

Back in 2019, Xiaomi filed a patent for a smartphone that has two pop-up selfie cameras. And today, the patent was published, giving us a closer look at what the patented smartphone looks like.

As you can see in the above image, it’s not just the two pop-up selfie cameras that make the smarpthone unique — the orientation of the two is what will grab everyone’s attention. The pop-up system consists of four cameras — two acting as the front camera and the other two serving the purpose of the back camera. The LED flash can be found on the back of the smartphone.

The patented Xiaomi smarpthone features a flat display panel and offers access to three physical buttons. Other features include a USB-C connection, a dual speaker, microphone at the top.

We don’t know whether Xiaomi will materialize the idea, which means the patented smartphone may never see the light of the day, as is the case with many other patents.

via Letsgodigital