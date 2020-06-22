Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the first foldable phone to use an Ultra Thin Glass(UTG) to cover its display. One of the purposes of using the ultra-thin glass cover was to make sure that the Z Flip doesn’t develop as many wrinkles as the Galaxy Fold.

While ultra-thin glass cover doesn’t give manufacturers a foolproof way to get rid of the crease that pretty much all the foldable phones develop, Xiaomi and Huawei seem to be quite impressed with what Samsung achieved with the UTG display in Galaxy Z Flip as both the Chinese tech giants have purchased “ultra-thin flexible glass for the production of ultra-large curvature products such as folding screens and surround screens,” according to Digital Chat Station.

We haven’t heard about Huawei’s upcoming foldable phone, nor did we hear any rumors regarding it. But now, since the company has purchased ultra-thin glass covers, it can safely be assumed that the company is working on a new foldable phone.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, is yet to release a foldable phone in the market. And now that the company has joined the UTG bandwagon alongside Samsung and Huawei, it seems that the very first foldable smartphone from Xiaomi will use ultra-thin covers for its display.

If you own a Galaxy Z Flip., what’s your opinion about it? Let us know in the comments below.