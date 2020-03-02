Xiaomi is planning a lot of hardware and software improvements for its upcoming smartphones. And now it seems one of the major focus areas of the Chinese tech giant is wireless fast charging technology. On his Weibo account, Xiaomi Vice President Chang Cheng posted a demo showcasing the company’s first 40W fast charging technology in action.

Xiaomi’s proposed fast charging solution can make the battery go from 0 to 57 percent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 100 percent in 40 minutes which is impressive. That said, the 40W fast charging technology is still a work in progress, therefore, you’re not sure which upcoming Xiaomi phone will come with the advanced wireless fast charging technology.

For the sake of comparison, Xiaomi’s current wireless fast charging solution, 30W Mi Charge Turbo takes 70 minutes to make the battery fully charged. This means the new 40W wireless fast charger is way faster than the previous Mi Charge Turbo.

Since Xiaomi made no announcement regarding the release date of the new advanced wireless fast charging system, we don’t know as to when the 40W wireless fast charging will be available in the market. But according to Xiaomi Insider, Xiaomishka, the new wireless fast charging will be available in the new Mix series. Meanwhile, you can watch Xiaomi’s 40W wireless fast charging technology in action in the below video.