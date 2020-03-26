2K Games has revealed that the XCOM 2 Collection is making its way to Nintendo Switch quite soon.

Revealed through a Nintendo Direct Mini, Firaxis Games’ strategy title will finally be available in portable form.

The XCOM 2 Collection will include four DLC packs that were previously available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game. These expansion packs are known as Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift and the incredible War of the Chosen expansion.

Much like with last-generation’s XCOM: Enemy Within Collection, you’ll have the option to play the game with or without DLC.

It's official: BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, and the Borderlands Legendary Collection are coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020! #2KSwitch Learn more: https://t.co/xUhYUPiP83 pic.twitter.com/vqWu8oOpO3 — 2K (@2K) March 26, 2020

XCOM 2 first released back in 2016 for PC with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions releasing later in the same year. The game is set after a bad ending playthrough of 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown with players in charge of a small resistance effort against the invading alien forces.

“Earth has changed,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.”