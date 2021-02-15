Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming (aka Project xCloud) is currently being tested on multiple web browsers.

Reported by The Verge, the browser-based version of xCloud Xbox Game Streaming is in the hands of Microsoft employees for testing on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome software.

The browser version of the video game streaming service is just one way that the service will make its way to PC, alongside what appears to be a leaked desktop application.

scoop: here's a first look at Microsoft's xCloud for the web. Streaming Xbox games to your browser is coming soon, and to iPhone and iPads. Details here: https://t.co/eDlLbyMAUL pic.twitter.com/Txskna7Mza — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 15, 2021

Project xCloud’s web version is also Microsoft’s way of bringing the service to iOS devices following Apple’s strong gatekeeping of video game streaming services on its platform. xCloud will follow the footsteps of Google Stadia, Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.