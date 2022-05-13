Two of Xbox’s most anticipated upcoming exclusive games have suffered major delays as Bethesda has announced both Starfield and Redfall won’t be out this year.

In a statement released on Twitter, Bethesda, who became part of Xbox Game Studios last year, announced that, disappointingly, both Starfield and Redfall have been delayed “to the first half of 2023.”

“The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them,” Bethesda stated, giving us a reason for the somewhat major delays that have pushed the games back from their original release dates of September and December respectively.

Following Bethesda’s statement, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, also took to Twitter to state “while I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations.”

while I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations.

Despite Bethesda having claimed in the past that Starfield’s surprise release date was one that wasn’t going to be changed, it’s understandable that Microsoft and Xbox are eager to avoid a repeat of Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch, which seriously hampered the success of the game and damaged the developer’s reputation.

Currently, both games are set to launch within the ambiguous window of “the first half of 2023” however it’s likely that we may be given another concrete date during Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is scheduled to be broadcast on the 12th of June.