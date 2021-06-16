Xbox’s second Summer Game Fest Demo Event has begun with 40 demos of upcoming unreleased games for you to enjoy.
Unlike your typical demos that are a slice of a finished game, these early demos are more like “show floor demos” the Xbox Wire post tells us, as many of these games won’t be out for quite some time. This means that while you may get the feel of a game, they won’t necessarily be indicative of the final game.
You’ve got until the 21st of June to play and enjoy these games through the Xbox Dashboard on your console, with more demo’s becoming available throughout this week.
Without further ado, here’s the long list of games that you can try out today during the [email protected] Summer Game Demo Fest:
- A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Black Book (Morteshka)
- Button City (Subliminal)
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
- Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
- ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
- Dreamers (PlaySys)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
- Godstrike (Overpowered)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Lake (Gamious)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
- Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
- Sable (Shedworks)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
- Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
- Teacup (Smarto Club)
- The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
- The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
- The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
- Tunic (Isometricorp)
- Wreck Out (Four5Six)
