Xbox’s second Summer Game Fest Demo Event has begun with 40 demos of upcoming unreleased games for you to enjoy.

Unlike your typical demos that are a slice of a finished game, these early demos are more like “show floor demos” the Xbox Wire post tells us, as many of these games won’t be out for quite some time. This means that while you may get the feel of a game, they won’t necessarily be indicative of the final game.

You’ve got until the 21st of June to play and enjoy these games through the Xbox Dashboard on your console, with more demo’s becoming available throughout this week.

Without further ado, here’s the long list of games that you can try out today during the [email protected] Summer Game Demo Fest: