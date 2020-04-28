Xbox has revealed the lineup for their May 2020 Games with Gold, the free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Discover the Xbox May 2020 Games with Gold in our handy condensed list below:

V-Rally 4

The legendary off-road racing game returns! Enjoy an extreme experience while becoming an expert in a demanding simulation. Take on the challenges of rallies, rallycross, drifts, buggies and hill climbs, and set off on a spectacular journey across every continent.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -Martyr

You are an Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent. Ensure the Emperor’s will is respected in the far-flung corners of the dark universe of Warhammer 40,000 and uncover the secrets of the fortress-monastery, Martyr. In this action-RPG, choose from amongst several character classes and take part in tactical and violent combat, in solo or co-op mode. Read our review of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -Martyr right here.

https://youtu.be/yvD3mgDbjm0

Sensible World of Soccer

Sensible World of Soccer is the classic 90’s football game reborn with enhanced graphics! Take on your friends online now in this fantastic pick up and play football game. Play a quick game, or manage your team over a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odFpIyiSBJI

Overlord

Prepare to be tempted, mesmerized and thrilled, become the Overlord, how corrupt you become depends on how you handle any given situation. Your actions impact the game world. With incredible power at your disposal and a team of evil minded minions to do your evil bidding, how will you resist?