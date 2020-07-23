Update: Obsidian has revealed that their miniscule-scaled survival game Grounded will launch on July 28th on Xbox One and PC in Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Preview.

Check out the new trailer below:

Original: The Xbox exclusive survival-exploration game from Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded, has just received an all-new gameplay trailer during tonight’s Inside Xbox livestream.

“We want to tell the story through the places you explore,” Obsidian revealed. “There is an insidious threat that’s always watching… We want to tell the story through the environment, through the artwork.”

Grounded will release in Xbox Game Preview later this year. With the team taking inspiration from a bevy of popular survival games as well as incorporating feedback from Game Preview players, Obsidian is aiming to make Grounded a stellar survival experience.

Grounded is the first Xbox exclusive from Obsidian Entertainment after the company’s acquisition by Microsoft last year. After the success of The Outer Worlds, the future of this sublime developer is truly exciting.