After briefly being leaked beforehand, Xbox has officially announced the games included within December’s Games with Gold.

In December’s Games with Gold offerings, we have the usual assortment of new and old to enjoy. Valued at $69.96 and with 2400 Gamerscore up for grabs, there’s nary a reason not to pick up these games if you’re an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member.

The Escapists 2 – December 1st to December 31st

Craft, Steal, Brawl and Escape! It’s time to bust out of the toughest prisons in the world as you return to the life of an inmate in The Escapists 2, now with multiplayer! Have you got what it takes to escape?

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition – Available December 16th to January 15th

Return to the remote island nation of Tropico and expand your Dynasty’s reign from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century, facing new challenges including advanced trading mechanics, technology and scientific research, as well as cooperative and competitive multiplayer.

Orcs Must Die! – Available December 1st to December 15th

As a powerful War Mage with dozens of deadly weapons, spells, and traps at your fingertips, defend twenty-four fortresses from a rampaging mob of beastly enemies, including ogres, hellbats, and of course, a whole bunch of ugly orcs.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet – Available December 16th to December 31st

In this Insanely Twisted, 2-D action-adventure game, explore unique environments and battle bizarre creatures.