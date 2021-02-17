Microsoft has announced Backward Compatible FPS Boost for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Designed to update last-gen games for a new release on Xbox Series consoles, Xbox’s FPS Boost for backward compatibility doubles the performance of backward compatibile games without altering in-game code.

The service is launching today with just five games: Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2, all with doubled framerates.

Curiously, Microsoft has not released an FPS Boost patch for Fallout 4, the title that revealed the last year. While the title will likely receive a patch to support the feature on Xbox’s end, it isn’t live yet.

Xbox will also be introducing new OS features to easily select games that take advantage of this feature. Starting this Spring, there will be a new Compatibility Options feature in the Manage Games section that will allow you to toggle the feature on or off.