Running until the 21st of December 2021, the [email protected] Winter Game Fest allows Xbox players to get a taste of 36 unreleased indie games.

Created in partnership with Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, which broadcasts later today, the [email protected] Winter Game Fest Demo Event allows players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles to trial over 35 of the latest indie games.

With many of these games still being in development, it’s important to note that things may change from this initial playable demo to the final release.

Without any further ado, let’s get into a few highlights of the [email protected] Winter Game Fest:

Loot River

Explore procedurally generated labyrinths in a dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat with spatial block-shifting – slide blocks of ancient ruins, fight bestial abominations, loot, explore, level-up, strategize, cast powerful spells, die and wake up anew.

Death Trash

Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.

The Tale of Bistun

The Tale of Bistun is a story-driven action-adventure game inspired by the famous Persian tragic romance “Khosrow and Shirin”. A stone carver with no memory of who he is must traverse blighted lands to discover his identity and the source of a pleading, strangely familiar whisper.

Here’s the full list of games available in the [email protected] Winter Game Fest: