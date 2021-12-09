Running until the 21st of December 2021, the [email protected] Winter Game Fest allows Xbox players to get a taste of 36 unreleased indie games.
Created in partnership with Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, which broadcasts later today, the [email protected] Winter Game Fest Demo Event allows players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles to trial over 35 of the latest indie games.
With many of these games still being in development, it’s important to note that things may change from this initial playable demo to the final release.
Without any further ado, let’s get into a few highlights of the [email protected] Winter Game Fest:
Loot River
Explore procedurally generated labyrinths in a dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat with spatial block-shifting – slide blocks of ancient ruins, fight bestial abominations, loot, explore, level-up, strategize, cast powerful spells, die and wake up anew.
Death Trash
Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.
The Tale of Bistun
The Tale of Bistun is a story-driven action-adventure game inspired by the famous Persian tragic romance “Khosrow and Shirin”. A stone carver with no memory of who he is must traverse blighted lands to discover his identity and the source of a pleading, strangely familiar whisper.
Here’s the full list of games available in the [email protected] Winter Game Fest:
- Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)
- Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)
- Blacktail (The Parasight)
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)
- Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)
- Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)
- Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)
- Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive/Província Studio)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)
- Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)
- Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)
- Raccoo Venture (QUByte Interactive/Diego Ras)
- Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
- Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)
- Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)
- The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)
- The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)
- The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)
- Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)
- What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)