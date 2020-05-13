Xbox will not require developers to reach 60fps on Series X

As if this would ever be the case, Microsoft has clarified that next-gen games on Xbox Series X will not be required to hit a 60fps performance target.

While Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg has declared that “60fps will be the standard output” on Microsoft’s next-gen console with the architecture allowing framerates “up to 120fps”, Greenberg declared that this isn’t an internal mandate.

Responding to a tweet by The Verge’s Tom Warren, Greenberg explained that 60fps is an option for developers with Xbox not commanding a performance target for any developer.

“Developers always have flexibility in how they use the power, so a standard or common 60fps is not a mandate,” Greenberg tweeted.

Microsoft has already revealed one of their 120fps supported titles for next-gen systems in the form of Codemasters’ Dirt 5. While the game will run at a 4K 60fps mode as standard, players will be able to toggle an option for 120fps for more fluid gameplay on supported displays.

